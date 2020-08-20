You and your veterinarian make up the all-star team when it comes to keeping your pet healthy. But you're not just a Most Valuable Player on the team, you've got an opportunity to be a MPVO – Most Valuable Pet Owner. How can you do that? Educate yourself on proper pet care and pet health problems by asking questions and finding answers from reliable, trusted sources of information – such as your veterinarian, their staff and the pages on this site.

Watch recent videos:

Check the Chip Day: Meet Max

Saving the Whole Family: Disaster Preparation and Your Pets

Responsible pet ownership

Selecting a pet for your family

Responsible pet ownership

Pets and foreclosed homes (FAQ)

Dog bite prevention

National Pet Week

Money Tips for Caring Pet Owners

Who's in Charge of your Animal's Care While You're Away?

Preventive care

Importance of Wellness Exams

8 Cat Diseases you Can Prevent with Vaccination and Deworming

12 Dog Diseases you Can Combat with Vaccination and Deworming

Vaccinations

Canine Respiratory Coronavirus (FAQ)

Diabetes in Pets

External Parasites

Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease

Feline Panleukopenia

Heartworm Disease

Lyme Disease

Spaying and Neutering

Low-cost Spay/Neuter

Microchipping (FAQ)

Toxoplasmosis

Keep them healthy

Senior Pets

Your Pet's Healthy Weight

7 Things You Can Do to Keep your Pet Healthy

Getting Pet Health Information Online

Do You Need Pet Insurance?

When Your Pet Needs Anesthesia

Dogs' Social Lives and Disease risks: Tips for Canine and Human Safety

Got a Sick Fish?

Pet medications and prescriptions

Your Pet's Medications

Online Pharmacies

Prescriptions and Pharmacies (FAQ)

Questions about Trifexis? Talk to Your Veterinarian

Keep them safe

First Aid Tips for Pet Owners

Pets and Disasters

Large Animals and Livestock in Disasters

Pet Food and Product Recalls/Alerts

Safe Use of Flea and Tick Preventive Products

10 "Poison pills" for Pets

8 Ways to Protect Your Dog in the Summer

7 Foods You Should Avoid Feeding Your Dog or Cat

Reporting Adverse Events

Dry Pet Foods and Salmonella

Safety Alert on Jerky Treats for Pets

Household Hazards

Holiday safety

July 4th Pet Safety

Halloween Pet Safety

Thanksgiving Pet Safety

Winter Holidays: Pet Safety

Out and about

Traveling with Your Pet (FAQ)

Who's in Charge of Your Animal's Care While You're Away?​​

11 Ways to Make Travel Safer for You and Your Pet

Pets in Vehicles

Short-nosed Dogs and Air Travel (FAQ)

Run, Spot, Run!

Walking with Your Pet

Cold Weather Pet Safety

Warm Weather Pet Safety

Saying goodbye

End-of-life Care for Your Pet

Euthanasia

Coping with the Loss of a Pet