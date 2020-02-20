Your search has returned 135 results
Alert: Taro Pharmaceuticals phenytoin oral suspension USP, 125 mg/5ml
Taro Pharmaceuticals phenytoin oral suspension USP, 125 mg/5ml recalled due to possible under- or overdosing.
Alert: Aunt Jeni's Home Made All-Natural Raw Turkey Dinner Dog Food
Aunt Jeni’s Home Made frozen raw pet food has been recalled due to Salmonella contamination.
Alert: Hubbard Feeds Easy Feed products and Organic Ground Flaxseed ORG
Hubbard Feeds Easy Feed products and Organic Ground Flaxseed ORG recalled due to residue of an unapproved herbicide (Haloxyfop) in supplied…
Alert: Cargill Nutrebeef® Transition Pellet
Cargill recalls single lot of Nutrebeef® Transition Pellet due to elevated levels of monesin.
Alert: Mylan nizatidine capsules
Mylan Pharmaceuticals recalls nizatidine capsules due to potential NDMA (Nitrosodimethylamine) impurity.
Alert: Aurobindo Pharma mirtazapine tablets
Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. recalls mirtazapine tablets due to a label error on declared strength.
Alert: Special Kitty® wet, canned cat food
Special Kitty® wet, canned cat food recalled due to health concerns.
Alert: GE Carestation 600 Series anesthesia systems
GE Carestation 600 Series anesthesia systems recalled due to loss of mechanical ventilation.
Alert: B. Braun Medical Inc. blood administration sets
B. Braun Medical Inc. blood administration sets recalled due to potential leakage at joint between blood filter and tubing.
Alert: Quest Beef Cat Food 2lb. frozen bags
Quest Beef Cat Food 2lb. frozen bags recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
Alert: Payback® Feeds 50 lb. bags
Payback® Feeds 50 lb. bags recalled due to excess magnesium.
Alert: ECHELON FLEX™ ENDOPATH® staplers
Echelon Flex Endopath staplers recalled for failure to completely form staples.
Alert: ICU Medical, Inc. 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, USP
ICU Medical, Inc. 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, USP recalled due to the presence of particulate matter.
Alert: ICU Medical, Inc. Lactated Ringer's Injection, USP
ICU Medical, Inc. Lactated Ringer's Injection, USP recalled due to the presence of particulate matter.
Alert: Innoveix Pharmaceuticals injectable Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) and injectable Sermorelin with GHRP2
Innoveix Pharmaceuticals recalls injectable Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) and injectable Sermorelin with GHRP2 due to lack of sterility…
Alert: MoorMan’s® ShowTec® Lamb Creep DC 50 lb. bags
MoorMan’s® ShowTec® Lamb Creep DC 50 lb. bags recalled due to high levels of copper.
Alert: GE CARESCAPE Respiratory Modules and Airway Gas Option
GE CARESCAPE Respiratory Modules and Airway Gas Option recalled due to a manufacturing issue.
Alert: Performance Dog frozen raw pet food
Possible contamination with Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes
Alert: TDBBS USA Thick pig ear treats
Potential Salmonella contamination - precautionary recall
Alert: Hog Grower Pellets swine feed
Excessive levels of vomitoxin that could harm swine growth and potentially be fatal to young swine
Alert: Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP and Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP – Expanded
Detection of trace amounts of N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid (NMBA)
Alert: Ultralyx 24-16-5
Elevated levels of non-protein nitrogen (NPN)
Alert: Darmerica LLC issues recall of Quinacrine Dihydrochloride
Labeling error
Alert: Plastikon Healthcare recalls Major Pharmaceuticals Milk of Magnesia 2400 mg/30 mL Oral Suspension
Possible microbial contamination
Alert: Hospira, Inc. recalls BACTERIOSTATIC WATER for Injection, USP, 30 mL
Potential lack of sterility assurance