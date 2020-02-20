Newest
Alert: Taro Pharmaceuticals phenytoin oral suspension USP, 125 mg/5ml
Taro Pharmaceuticals phenytoin oral suspension USP, 125 mg/5ml recalled due to possible under- or overdosing.
February 20, 2020
Alert: Aunt Jeni's Home Made All-Natural Raw Turkey Dinner Dog Food
Aunt Jeni’s Home Made frozen raw pet food has been recalled due to Salmonella contamination.
February 14, 2020
Alert: Hubbard Feeds Easy Feed products and Organic Ground Flaxseed ORG
Hubbard Feeds Easy Feed products and Organic Ground Flaxseed ORG recalled due to residue of an unapproved herbicide (Haloxyfop) in supplied…
February 13, 2020
Alert: Cargill Nutrebeef® Transition Pellet
Cargill recalls single lot of Nutrebeef® Transition Pellet due to elevated levels of monesin.
February 04, 2020
Alert: Mylan nizatidine capsules
Mylan Pharmaceuticals recalls nizatidine capsules due to potential NDMA (Nitrosodimethylamine) impurity.
January 08, 2020
Alert: Aurobindo Pharma mirtazapine tablets
Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. recalls mirtazapine tablets due to a label error on declared strength.
December 30, 2019
Alert: Special Kitty® wet, canned cat food
Special Kitty® wet, canned cat food recalled due to health concerns.
December 05, 2019
Alert: GE Carestation 600 Series anesthesia systems
GE Carestation 600 Series anesthesia systems recalled due to loss of mechanical ventilation.
November 25, 2019
Alert: B. Braun Medical Inc. blood administration sets
B. Braun Medical Inc. blood administration sets recalled due to potential leakage at joint between blood filter and tubing.
November 15, 2019
Alert: Quest Beef Cat Food 2lb. frozen bags
Quest Beef Cat Food 2lb. frozen bags recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
November 14, 2019
Alert: Payback® Feeds 50 lb. bags
Payback® Feeds 50 lb. bags recalled due to excess magnesium.
November 13, 2019
Alert: ECHELON FLEX™ ENDOPATH® staplers
Echelon Flex Endopath staplers recalled for failure to completely form staples.
November 03, 2019
Alert: ICU Medical, Inc. 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, USP
ICU Medical, Inc. 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, USP recalled due to the presence of particulate matter.
October 30, 2019
Alert: ICU Medical, Inc. Lactated Ringer's Injection, USP
ICU Medical, Inc. Lactated Ringer's Injection, USP recalled due to the presence of particulate matter.
October 30, 2019
Alert: Innoveix Pharmaceuticals injectable Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) and injectable Sermorelin with GHRP2
Innoveix Pharmaceuticals recalls injectable Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) and injectable Sermorelin with GHRP2 due to lack of sterility…
October 10, 2019
Alert: MoorMan’s® ShowTec® Lamb Creep DC 50 lb. bags
MoorMan’s® ShowTec® Lamb Creep DC 50 lb. bags recalled due to high levels of copper.
October 04, 2019
Alert: GE CARESCAPE Respiratory Modules and Airway Gas Option
GE CARESCAPE Respiratory Modules and Airway Gas Option recalled due to a manufacturing issue.
September 27, 2019
Alert: Performance Dog frozen raw pet food

Possible contamination with Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes
September 26, 2019
Alert: TDBBS USA Thick pig ear treats
Potential Salmonella contamination - precautionary recall
September 24, 2019
Alert: Hog Grower Pellets swine feed
Excessive levels of vomitoxin that could harm swine growth and potentially be fatal to young swine
September 24, 2019
Alert: Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP and Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP – Expanded
Detection of trace amounts of N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid (NMBA)
September 19, 2019
Alert: Ultralyx 24-16-5
Elevated levels of non-protein nitrogen (NPN)
September 19, 2019
Alert: Darmerica LLC issues recall of Quinacrine Dihydrochloride
Labeling error
September 12, 2019
Alert: Plastikon Healthcare recalls Major Pharmaceuticals Milk of Magnesia 2400 mg/30 mL Oral Suspension
Possible microbial contamination
September 09, 2019
Alert: Hospira, Inc. recalls BACTERIOSTATIC WATER for Injection, USP, 30 mL
Potential lack of sterility assurance
September 06, 2019
